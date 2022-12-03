Air Force Falcons (5-3) at Portland State Vikings (4-4)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -3; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: Air Force seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Portland State.
The Vikings have gone 2-0 in home games. Portland State scores 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.
The Falcons are 0-1 in road games. Air Force ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorell Saterfield is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Portland State.
Jake Heidbreder averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 10.8 points for Air Force.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
