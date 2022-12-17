Tarleton State Texans (5-5) at Air Force Falcons (7-4)
Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Tarleton State aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.
The Falcons have gone 7-2 in home games. Air Force ranks third in the MWC shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Beau Becker shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Texans are 0-4 on the road. Tarleton State is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Corbin Green is averaging 11 points, 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Air Force.
Lue Williams averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Freddy Hicks is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for Tarleton State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.