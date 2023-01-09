Air Force Falcons (9-7, 0-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (9-8, 1-3 MWC)
Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Air Force heads into the matchup against Colorado State as losers of three in a row.
The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 75.2 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.
The Falcons are 0-3 in conference matchups. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.
The Rams and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Colorado State.
Rytis Petraitis is averaging nine points and 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 23.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.
Falcons: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
