Baseball has often been described as a kids game.
Amid another smoky backdrop along the North Shore on Wednesday, Major League Baseball, the MLB Players' Association and the Pirates re-learned an important childhood lesson: When tempers flare, it's probably best for everyone to use their words.
For while there's really nothing anyone can do about ongoing air-quality issues related to Canadian wildfires, how that impacted the Pirates' series finale against the San Diego Padres — an eventual 5-4 victory for the home team — at PNC Park was something else.
The day started with Andrew McCutchen removing his mask and ripping into the entire decision-making process. It continued with the game being delayed 45 minutes, an awkward pregame scene where no players were on the field amid rumblings that a postponement was imminent.
Act 3 came postgame, when Pirates manager Derek Shelton and McCutchen tried their best to smooth over the frustrations that existed just hours earlier, as the league and players union continue to navigate some difficult playing conditions.
"Just everybody having a better understanding of where we were before the game," McCutchen said, explaining what caused the delay. "There wasn’t enough discussion amongst the all of us as a unit before the game started up."
"I appreciate the fact that our players were concerned about safety,” Shelton added. “We had the delay to make sure we were able to have conversations with some of them about their concerns. They were able to voice them. We were able to talk with them about what was going on and give them as much information as possible."
He didn’t say it, but it sure sounds like a large group of players — perhaps on both teams — wasn’t comfortable taking the field without learning more about the entire situation.
The lack of information was certainly what seemed to irk McCutchen when he reported for work on Thursday morning, first chatting with Rich Hill about how the smoky air seemed to have infiltrated the Pirates clubhouse.
After watching the effect the fine particulates known as PM 2.5 have had on his three kids, forcing their summer activities inside and causing dry coughs, McCutchen questioned whether anyone affiliated with MLB was taking the issue as seriously as they should be.
“I feel like there’s not enough concern,” McCutchen told the Post-Gazette. “I don’t feel like there’s enough awareness. We’re just out there in it. Gotta get the game in, right? We don’t have to. We don’t have to get the game in.
“Let’s meet as a whole and make a decision. It’s more like, ‘Chicago played in it, so you guys are fine.’ That’s what we’ve come to? They played in it, so we’re fine? I’m sure if we had a health expert coming in here, they’d be saying we’re crazy.”
There was concern over a possible cancellation Tuesday at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs played on. MLB has this season canceled games on three occasions, and any trends involved in the league’s decision-making process have been tough to discern.
As players were introduced and the usual pregame run-up occurred, nobody took the field. The in-game entertainment team gamely tried to excite the crowd of 16,871, but the grounds crew covered the pitching mound, the first indication of a delay.
Fewer than 10 minutes after the game was supposed to start, the Pirates announced they had consulted with MLB, the MLBPA and their team of medical experts at Allegheny Health Network and decided to move forward with the game, listing 1:20 p.m. as a new start time.
"There are always concerns when you have air-quality issues," Shelton said. "We're going through something we've never gone through before. The fact that we were able to give them information is the most important thing.”
The oldest player in MLB and often one of its most outspoken, Hill wasn’t quite as critical as McCutchen, though he did refuse to hold his bullpen session outside. Speaking on the issue pregame, Hill was also keenly aware that deciding to shift things indoors isn’t a luxury fans attending games have.
Ditto for concession workers and everyone deciding that the show must go on.
“You put faith and trust in the experts,” Hill said. “Let’s make a decision that’s appropriate for everybody.”
One of the issues that Hill later helped coordinate was with communication. Pirates players felt their concerns weren't being taken seriously enough, but it's also an extremely young clubhouse. Asked about the conditions, Josh Palacios, Jared Triolo and Jack Suwinski expressed zero concerns.
At the same time, opinions that might tick someone off are often left for older players.
Austin Hedges is another of the Pirates’ veterans and has been behind the plate for nine innings each of the past two nights. Told that McCutchen was highly critical of how MLB and the MLBPA has handled everything — the Pirates do not have independent jurisdiction here — Hedges responded with one word: “Good.”
"The amount I was sweating [Wednesday] and having a tough time breathing, it was too many things impacting the situation," Hedges said. "Plus the possibility of what could be happening that we have no idea.
“I think that’s the scariest thing. Is this really nothing? Or is this way more? It’s one of ’em. I wish we knew a little bit more about it.”
For Hedges, the sad reality is money. Hedges told the Post-Gazette that he doesn’t believe MLB has acted in a way that prioritizes the safety of all involved.
“That’s one of the things that stinks,” Hedges said. “It seems like getting the money in takes precedent over health. That’s too bad. ... It’s pretty frustrating.”
Logistics also played a big part in McCutchen’s mind. Considering the Padres only make one trip to Pittsburgh per season, he thought MLB shoehorned getting the games in — and sacrificing player health — because rescheduling would be difficult.
“If we were playing a team in our division or closer, they would cancel it,” McCutchen said.
More than anything, McCutchen said he wanted more information from a medical expert and for someone to look at the situation and explain the risks. From there, players can decide for themselves.
Asked afterward if he was satisfied with what he heard during that pregame exchange, McCutchen responded: "As much as I could be." During the game, McCutchen pulled a mask out of his back pocket and wore it on the bases.
McCutchen then added another childhood lesson here that would probably be good for everyone: extending some grace.
"If something like this were to happen again, we have more of a feel for it," McCutchen said. "We can’t just go in and say, ‘Hey, we’re not playing.' Or, 'Hey, I don’t care what it’s like outside, we’re playing.’ This is new for all of us."
©2023 PG Publishing Co. Visit at post-gazette.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.