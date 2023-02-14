Akron Zips (17-8, 9-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-19, 3-9 MAC)
Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -8.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Xavier Castaneda scored 34 points in Akron's 90-81 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.
The Eagles are 4-6 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Zips have gone 9-3 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Tyson Acuff is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.
Castaneda is shooting 42.7% and averaging 21.7 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Akron.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.
Zips: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
