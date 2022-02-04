Youngstown State Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon) at UIC Flames (8-12, 4-7 Horizon)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes UIC and Youngstown State will play on Saturday.

The Flames are 3-5 on their home court. UIC is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins have gone 7-6 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames and Penguins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaria Franklin is scoring 17.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 16.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games for UIC.

Tevin Olison averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

