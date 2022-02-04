Youngstown State Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon) at UIC Flames (8-12, 4-7 Horizon)
Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes UIC and Youngstown State will play on Saturday.
The Flames are 3-5 on their home court. UIC is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Penguins have gone 7-6 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Flames and Penguins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damaria Franklin is scoring 17.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 16.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games for UIC.
Tevin Olison averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.
Penguins: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.