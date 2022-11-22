Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4)
Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Alabama A&M Bulldogs take on Louisiana Tech.
Alabama A&M went 12-18 overall with a 7-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs averaged 61.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.0 last season.
Louisiana Tech finished 12-6 in C-USA games and 8-5 on the road last season. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
