Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-9) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-9)
Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -6; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Shaun Doss scored 24 points in UAPB's 104-50 win against the Ecclesia Royals.
The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 at home. Alabama A&M is the top team in the SWAC shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Austin Harvell shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.
The Golden Lions are 0-9 in road games. UAPB has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
Doss is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.
Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
