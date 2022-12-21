Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-7) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Vanderbilt looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Commodores have gone 3-3 in home games. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Myles Stute averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Messiah Thompson averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stute averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.4 points and 1.7 steals. Dailin Smith is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 steals for Alabama A&M.

