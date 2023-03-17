Maryland Terrapins (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5, 16-2 SEC)
Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -8.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Crimson Tide are 16-2 against SEC opponents and 14-3 in non-conference play. Alabama scores 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.
The Terrapins are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 1-3 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Alabama.
Don Carey is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 7.4 points. Jahmir Young is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.