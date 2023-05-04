Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from an NCAA college baseball game in the bottom of the second inning against LSU, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing announced Thursday, May 4, came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games.