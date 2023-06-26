FILE - Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives past Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Quinerly announced his plans to leave the Crimson Tide Sunday night, June 25, on social media after opting to return instead of following teammates Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako into the NBA draft.