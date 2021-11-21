Tuskegee vs. Alabama State (1-5)
Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama State Hornets will be taking on the Golden Tigers of Division II Tuskegee. Alabama State is coming off an 80-74 overtime home win against NC Central in its most recent game.
TEAM LEADERS: Gerald Liddell has averaged 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds this year for Alabama State. Jordan O'Neal has paired with Liddell with 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.LONG-RANGE LIDDELL: Through six games, Alabama State's Gerald Liddell has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.
