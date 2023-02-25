Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-20, 6-9 SWAC)
Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -1; over/under is 138
BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State aims to end its three-game slide when the Hornets play Alabama A&M.
The Hornets have gone 5-4 in home games. Alabama State has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Bulldogs have gone 8-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M gives up 72.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.
Garrett Hicks is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.