Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-15, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-10, 3-3 America East)
Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) looks to end its three-game skid with a win against New Hampshire.
The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 8.0.
The Great Danes are 1-5 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Herasme is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Daniels is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.
Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.