Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-8) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-5)
Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago's 76-58 win against the Clemson Tigers.
The Ramblers are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.5% from downtown, led by Alston shooting 61.5% from 3-point range.
The Great Danes are 1-6 in road games. Albany (NY) is 2-8 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Alston is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.2 points for Loyola Chicago.
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 14.3 points. Jonathan Beagle is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.