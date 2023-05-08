Chicago White Sox (12-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-26, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals after Hanser Alberto's four-hit game on Sunday.
Kansas City has a 9-26 record overall and a 3-16 record at home. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.
Chicago is 12-23 overall and 6-13 on the road. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks seventh in the AL.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 11 doubles and six home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 16-for-38 with five home runs over the last 10 games.
Luis Robert has nine doubles and seven home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .270 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
White Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by five runs
INJURIES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (face), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
