Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers

Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in the four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers