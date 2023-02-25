North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.