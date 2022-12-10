Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4, 1-1 MVC)
Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -15; over/under is 128.5
BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Braves visit Southern Illinois.
The Salukis have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is eighth in the MVC shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Foster Wonders shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Braves are 2-5 on the road. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 34.9% for Southern Illinois.
Byron Joshua is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.4 points for Alcorn State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.