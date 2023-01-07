LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery scored 24 points as Alcorn State beat Alabama A&M 89-76 on Saturday night.

Montgomery was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Braves (4-10). Dominic Brewton scored 21 points, shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Dekedran Thorn shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a seven-game skid for the Braves.

The Bulldogs (6-10) were led in scoring by Dailin Smith, who finished with 15 points. Jayland Randall added 12 points for Alabama A&M. In addition, Omari Peek-Green had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Alcorn State hosts Alabama State while Alabama A&M visits Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you