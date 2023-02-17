Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC)
Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Chase Adams scored 21 points in Jackson State's 91-64 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
The Tigers are 5-1 in home games. Jackson State ranks third in the SWAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 2.5.
The Braves are 11-2 in conference matchups. Alcorn State is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Ken Evans is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
Dominic Brewton is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.
Braves: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
