FILE - New York Mets president Sandy Alderson speaks during a news conference before the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 29, 2021, in New York. Alderson will step down as president of the Mets when the team finds his replacement. The 74-year-old Alderson, a cancer survivor who has served two stints as New York's general manager, will move to a new role as special advisor to owners Steve and Alex Cohen and the senior leadership team.