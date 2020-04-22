100 Years Ago: April 30, 1920
If it is fair on Sunday evening, remember to look for the total eclipse of the moon between 8:15 and 9:25.
Box 28 was rung in on Monday evening at 7:45 o’clock and the local Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at the home of Amos B. Loomer. The blaze was extinguished with chemicals and little damage resulted.
Eighteen-year- old Lillian Karolyn of 34 Chestnut St., Lawrence, was apparently in a stupor when found at the Frederickson home last week. In her story to police, she said that she was attacked and gagged Wednesday night while riding with a stranger. Later, she confessed that she had bound her own scarf around her mouth and went to the Frederickson home instead of being placed there by her assailant as she originally stated.
75 Years Ago: April 26, 1945
The nomination of Stephen S. Boland, candidate for appointment as postmaster, has been sent to the Senate by President Harry S. Truman, it was recently made known. Mr. Boland, who has been acting postmaster since last July, headed the eligible list for the permanent appointment.
It is expected that Andover will exceed her clothing drive quota by one-third, with more than 17,000 pounds of usable clothing already collected, and articles will being left at the Central Fire station. Members of the Service Club worked Sunday afternoon in sorting the clothing and Wednesday afternoon a group of boys from Phillips Academy aided in the work.
Arthur Jowett, well-known member of the Andover Police Department since 1928 and a past -commander of the American Legion, died early Friday morning, April 27, at the Chelsea Soldiers Home hospital.
The new police cruiser voted at the annual town meeting in March has arrived at the local police station. It is a DeSoto make.
50 Years Ago: April 30, 1970
Robert McQuade, 36 Gleason St., has been named director of the Public Works Department by Town Manger J. Maynard Austin, with the approval of the selectmen. McQuade, in this new position, will take over the water and sewer department, succeeding Donald J. Bassett who resigned as of April 1.
Another exciting Big Show is in the making for Clown Town. By popular demand, Rex Trailer will return to be the star attraction at the Memorial Auditorium at East Junior High school on May 16. Rex Trailer has enjoyed a long career in the television field starting in New York in 1948.
Andover seems to be a prime target for the Legislature when it comes to redistricting procedures. The latest apparent move, unless Gov. Francis W. Sargent vetoes the proposal, is to align Andover in the State senatorial district which includes Lawrence and Methuen. This would remove Sen. James P. Rurak from serving Andover and would put the town in a territory currently served by Sen. William X.