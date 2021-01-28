100 Years Ago: Jan. 21, 1921
An earnest appeal is made for clothing of all kinds for men, women, and children. Old blankets and sheets are especially desired. Many persons do not realize that the severe weather of the last week and lack of work has borne heavily on many Andover families. Twenty children were fitted out with warm clothing last week. Can’t you help? Bundles may be left at the Andover Guild house or will be called for by notifying Miss Anna W. Kuhn, telephone 26.
At a meeting of the Board of Public Works held Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, the question of granting permits for fishing, boating and cutting ice at Haggett’s pond was fully considered. So far as the cutting of ice is concerned, the board will issue permits from now until March 1, subject to certain conditions in the permits which must be adhered to.
Shawsheen Laundry advertisement, “We no longer look upon women as mere menials. Our new conception of them is as helpmates and companions, with equal social and civic privileges. Women are barred from quick realization of this finer future, however, by such unnecessary duties as the family wash, that alone takes up from one and one-half to two days of the week. A freer womanhood — a cleaner America — these are the motives behind the movement for educating women to the use of the modern laundry for their family washing.”
75 Years Ago: Jan. 24, 1946
A photo shows “Jim Christie and some of the school-boy volunteers assisting in the paper drive held on Sunday afternoon. Over 35 tons of waste- paper were collected. Here they are shown loading a box-car which will transport the paper to a processing plant.”
The biggest affair of the season will take place Jan. 30, when the March of Dimes Ball, under the joint sponsorship of the Andover Servicemen’s Fund Committee and the Andover Infantile Paralysis Fund will get under way at 8 p.m. in the Memorial Auditorium.
“Insofar as supplies of fresh beef, lamb, pork, and veal are concerned, we received the last of our share today, Jan. 24. The small amount we received did not last three hours! From now until the meat strike is settled all we can expect to have in our market will be turkeys. chickens, fowl, and fresh fish. “The J.E. Greeley Co. Telephone Andover 1234”
50 Years Ago: Jan. 28, 1971
Andover is currently thinking about recycling bottles and cans. The Andover Ecology Action committee has inserted an article in the annual town meeting warrant which provides a bylaw prohibiting sale of non-returnable bottles, which no doubt, will produce some interesting debate and discussion.
The 1971 school budget places priority on math and reading programs, early childhood education, plus purchasing a many terminated computer service with both administrative and pupil instruction functions.
Partial Editorial: “It seems unfortunate that the decision, expected for some time, finally had to be made — dropping the traditional Andover vs. No. Andover football game on Thanksgiving Day. The traditional rivalry, built over a number of years, was a good one between the two schools. It seemed inevitable that the rivalry in football would have to be dropped, for North Andover’s football fortunes have been poor these past few years.”