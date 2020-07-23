100 Years Ago: July 30, 1920
Sixty-five gallons of moonshine, three stills and 750 gallons of mash, besides sundry and other materials and paraphernalia, were seized and five men arrested in a sensational raid made Friday night by Federal officers and the Andover police at a farm on Blanchard street, West Andover, near the Tewksbury line.
The stills were operated by Jake Goodman and Isadore Brown of Lawrence and Avides Azoonian of Andover, and the plant was in full swing when the officers arrived.
Azoonian reached for his revolver but Chief Smith succeeded in wrestling it away from him. The prisoners were brought into the Andover police station and placed under the custody of Officer Napier, leaving the farmhouse in charge of Officer Frye.
A load of hay which slid onto the truck in front of the one o’clock car just opposite the town house gave the motorman and conductor a 15 minutes’ rest while they waited for it to be time to make the return trip to Lawrence. A broken hub on the right hind wheel of a wagon belonging to Mike Gardener was the cause of all this trouble Thursday.
A new granite curbing has been set this week on the northerly side of Park Street from the Howell block to the end of the new block of Buchan and McNally. A new sidewalk will also be constructed.
75 Years Ago: July 26, 1945
William J. Crowley, Jr., 5 years of age, of 43 Elm St., was treated at the Lawrence General Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for injuries received in an accident near his home.
According to the police report, James Farnsworth of 147 Elm St. had just passed a gasoline truck when he thought he heard something fall off the truck. Stopping his machine, he got out, but the driver of the truck was picking up the boy who was removed to the Central Fire Station and then in the hospital.
Upon examination at the hospital, he was found to have sustained abrasions of his shoulder, back, chest, knees, and elbow, but was released after treatment.
Stanley Smith, who conducts the What-Not Shop at 6 Central St. reported to the local police that his place of business had been broken into sometime between 7:30 Monday night and 7 Tuesday night. A bicycle, tires, tools, and wheels, as well as a .22 caliber revolver, were taken in the break.
Upon investigation it was found that the break was made by an 11 -year- old boy, who at first tried to implicate several other boys. After further grilling, the boy stated that had made the break himself
50 Years Ago: Aug. 6, 1970
It now appears virtually certain that the 24- room addition to the West school will be ready for the opening day of school. The budget for the project is $2,342,500. The figure includes some renovation work to the old school to conform with the addition.
A photo caption reads, “Construction is moving along rapidly on the new wings of the Internal Revenue Center Building on Lowell Street. Here is the wing on the left of the building which attaches to the original core facility.”
In spite of soaring temperatures, a track meet, sponsored by Central Catholic, was held at the Andover High school track July 29. In the under 11 age group, Ricky Collins from Recreation Park won the long jump and the 90 -yard dash. Mike Hart won the softball throw. Tom Duffy, from Shawsheen playground, made a clean sweep of the over 11 events, winning the softball throw, the 90- yard dash and the long jump. Cynthia Milne, of Indian Ridge, performed the same feat in all three girls’ events.