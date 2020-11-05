100 Years Ago: Oct. 22, 1920
Kenneth W. Todd, 8-year-old son of Harry and Lucetta Tod of 60 Poor St., was killed last Friday afternoon when the overhanging portion of a 6-foot banking on Kensington street, near which the boy was playing, caved in. The child went out to play after supper and when he failed to return a search was made. The street has not as yet been accepted by the town of Andover. Out of respect to the memory of the boy, the fourth-grade class of the Richardson School in which he was a pupil was closed Monday afternoon and prior to the services the pupils marched to the Todd home and passed silently by their late playmate.
John Haggerty, our well-known driver of the town teams in this village (Ballardvale), met with a serious fall last Friday while picking apples. Medical aid was summoned, and it was found that Mr. Haggerty had sustained a broken arm and several fractured ribs, as well as numerous scratches and bruises.
While Nuckley’s ice cart to which two horses were attached was going down Essex street Monday afternoon, the neck yoke broke, letting the heavy team down onto the horses. They started to run but were guided into the yard next to the Colonial Theatre, where they were stopped.
OCT. 29, 1920
The Town Hall and the Andover Club will be open to all voters, men and women, on next Tuesday evening, special arrangements having been made with the Western Union Telegraph company to get the returns from all over the country. At the Town Hall the committee in charge will endeavor to make the time between the dispatches pass more enjoyably by having a “community sing” and by using a stereopticon. At the Andover Club the returns will also be announced, and everyone is invited to come there.
At the Colonial Theatre there will be shown at every performance until Tuesday a film illustrating and explaining the casting of a ballot.
At the Townsman office we are in receipt of a fine spray of ripe, red raspberries picked by Elmer Philbrick in the garden of David Shaw on Main street.
It has been decided that voters in precinct one are to enter the voting booth by the main entrance to the Town house, using the Park Street door only as an exit. It should be possible to handle from 50 to 400 voters an hour which would give ample opportunity for each one of the 3,122 voters in precinct one to cast a ballot.
75 Years Ago: Oct. 18, 1945
“This is just a word of warning to some of the liquor-license holders here in Andover. It’s another year before the town votes again on liquor, but it wouldn’t do any harm to start being careful once more. We know of a few incidents which have been happening in a few of the places. We know of glasses being thrown, bartenders running into difficulty, people drinking beyond their power to hold it, noise emanating from places in sufficient volume to be classed a public nuisance. So watch yourself, fellows. You’re on the spot.” (partial editorial)
The Andover Selective Service Board has inducted a large number of men into the armed forces during the last five years and now is ready to assist these same men in re-establishing themselves in civilian life if they want and need assistance. The board will advise and assist the veterans by referring them to the proper agencies for securing G.I. loans and arranging for insurance conversion, educational opportunities and the like to do the utmost to save him time and trouble in getting back in stride as a civilian.
Nov. 1, 1945
A little girl was returned to her home by police Chief George A. Dane and Officer Frank McBride, after having spent an hour or two in a hen coop at the White Rose poultry farm. Apparently tiring of her play, she decided to see how the other half lives, and at about 1 o’clock on Wednesday the police received a call that Faith Bachelor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Abbot Bachelor of Argilla Road, was believed kidnapped. The first clue to her whereabouts was the child’s tricycle, found near the wall of the farm, and the search soon led them to the chickencoop where they found the young explorer.
There are more people looking in Andover’s store windows these days. The whole street, from the square up, has become a tremendous outdoor art gallery in celebration of American Art week. The stores in the exhibition.
50 Years Ago: Oct. 29, 1970
Candidates for the representative post in the 13th Essex District will debate Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the People’s Choice Coffee House at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Lowell street. Rep. Paul W. Cronin, Republican representative serving the district, and his challenger James P. Hurrell of North Andover, will debate the issues, speaking initially, then responding to a question-and-answer period.
Construction of a new business building on Barnard Street is moving along rapidly. Upon completion the new building is expected to house stores and offices.
A photo shows students who have recently graduated from a babysitting course at the junior high schools: Nancy Webster holding infant Christopher Coliano and Jane Allen. The instructor is Mrs. Joseph Sullivan.