100 Years Ago: Sept. 17, 1920
A truck left stranded without lights near Ballardvale Road caused the wrecking of two other machines Monday evening. Fortunately no one was seriously injured. Because of the rain the driver of the first automobile did not see the truck until he was close upon it and struck the left front hub tearing out the side of his machine.
One thousand, one hundred and eleven children were enrolled in Andover’s public schools this week. Of these, 226 were pupils in the Punchard High School, 85 entering as freshmen. This is the largest number of pupils ever attending the high school.
Revised fares on the Lawrence Division of the Eastern Massachusetts Railway went into effect Wednesday and the flat cash fare to Lawrence was increased to 20 cents.
Peter Thiras, who closed his store last week, has made an assignment of his goods and Jacob M. Reed attorney in the Bay State building, Lawrence, has sent out notices to those who ran accounts at the store to pay their bills to him. The closing of the store is much regretted by his Ballardvale patrons.
75 Years Ago: Sept. 14, 1945
An automobile which was stolen last Thursday afternoon in Shawsheen was found abandoned in a wooded section off Lowell Street, Methuen. The car had been stripped and several articles stolen, including a set of golf clubs, two spare tires, a gasoline heater, radio and horn. The machine was stolen when Thomas Noyes, Balmoral Street, left the keys in the car while he went into the Shawsheen Village post office.
Patriotic flag raising exercises were held at the local schools last Friday morning, with Superintendent of Schools Kenneth L. Sherman delivering an address to the students. Exercises were first held for the pupils of Punchard High School, the junior high school and the Central grade schools, with a group of parents and friends attending.
Abbot Academy will begin its 117th year Tuesday, Sept. 18, with a peak enrollment. As usual, girls are enrolled from all parts of the country, with four local girls entering Abbot for the first time.
50 Years Ago: Sept. 24, 1970
Selectmen have allowed use of the former Central Fire Station (behind the Town House) until Oct. 17. It was originally destined for demolition and turned over to parking spaces once the Fire Department moved into the new public safety center. The young people are hopeful selectmen will allow continued use. Gerry Faro, 11 Marilyn Drive, a senior at Andover High school and a member of the steering committee which supervises activity at the fire station, reports that the place is humming with activity every night.
A photo caption reads: “Dave Hixon intercepts a Danvers pass in the late stages of Saturday’s game which Andover lost 22-12. Hixon ran the ball back 40 yards and set up the second score for the Golden Warriors.
The Townsman, in this issue, introduces Anthony Frulla, new principal of Shawsheen School, who has taken over the helm of this 330-pupil school this fall, and was actively engaged in the school administration’s work and planning over this summer.