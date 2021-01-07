100 Years Ago: Dec. 31, 1920
The Christmas Eve of 1920 will long be remembered as one of the most beautiful in many years. The mild weather, the clear still air, and the bright moonlight which made the streets nearly as light as day afforded ideal conditions for the carol singers. The home decorations of Christmas greens, candles in the windows and other special illuminations added to the gaily decorated and lighted Christmas trees showed that everyone was entering into the celebration of the season. Later the carolers visited many sections of the town carrying the Christmas music to the sick and shut-ins.
The American Express Company has moved its offices from the Musgrove building to the basement of the building at the corner of Pearson and Essex streets near the railroad crossing.
Pupils of the John Dove and Samuel C. Jackson schools have contributed $45 to the Hoover fund for the suffering of children overseas.
An alarm from Box 4 called the Fire Department on Sunday noon to a brush fire on the Johnson estate on Elm Street.
75 Years Ago: Jan. 3, 1946
“There won’t be many civic minded citizens of this town of ours who won’t be somewhat appalled at the idea of a used car sales lot in Shawsheen Square, just as they were a few years back when a man planned to move a lunch-wagon to that section. It just doesn’t go with Shawsheen Square. To most minds nothing worse could be put there, to most minds no less suitable place for a used-car lot could be found in the town, short of the academy campus or some similar location.”
A photo shows couples dancing at the Crystal Ballroom last Thursday evening. The Jr. King’s daughters of the South church held their annual Christmas formal. Shown are Claire Gaudet, Joseph Marisola, Beverly Arthur, Robert Ness, Diane Nowell, Fred Cole, Claire Barrow and Norman Machan.
Frank E. Dunn, chairman of the local Infantile Paralysis Committee, recently announced that plans were completed to stage an active campaign to obtain funds to continue the battle to combat polio and to care for and provide for the crippled children of the community who have been stricken with the world’s most dreaded disease, infantile paralysis.
50 Years Ago: Jan. 7, 1971
The selectmen have decided to take some measures to improve Town Hall, thus releasing a five-year-old bond totaling $550,000 and which the townspeople have been paying interest on with no physical evidence of accomplishment. Their plan as unanimously approved is to take $200,000 of the total and put an addition on the existing building.
High school students and police need to get together to establish accurate ground rules for social events at the high school, and the schools should help with this, the superintendent and School Committee agreed on Tuesday night. The groups heard Superintendent Kr. Kenneth R. Seifert describe his discussions with students and police in the aftermath of the arrest of seven young people at a Dec. 6th dance put on by young promoter John O’Neal of the high school.