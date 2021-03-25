100 Years Ago: March 18, 1921
Monday’s town meeting was characterized by a lack of heated dialogue and little heated discussion arose on any but the War Memorial article. While there were some women present, there was no fear of overcrowding because of their numbers and only one woman, Miss Mary Abbot, rose to address the meeting.
In a raid made yesterday morning by Chief Frank M. Smith and officers Frye, Saunders and Walker, at the farm of Jacob Schlakus on Brundrett avenue in West Andover.
There is a long- established custom in Andover for the people of the churches to gather in Christ Church on Good Friday night. The invitation is again most cordially given this year.
75 Years Ago: March 21, 1946
Mrs. Frances L. Dalton has been awarded a certificate of honor for extraordinary ability in organizing American Art Week, November 1 to 7 yearly, by the national executive committee of the American Artists Professional League.
A photo of the Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” “is now at the Addison Gallery, submitted by the Art Institute of Chicago as one of their best contemporary American paintings.”
You can’t brush of the fire whistle, and when it blows the firemen, regular or reserve, drop whatever they’re doing to dash to the scene of a blaze. Early Wednesday morning, 1:35 to be exact, Engine 1 steamed up to West Andover, to an out of the way section near the Monastery where used to stand a vague building of two stories which doesn’t stand any more. A portable pump was used to draught the water from a nearby well, but the building, said to be assessed at $375, was a complete loss.
50 Years Ago: March 25, 1971
A photo shows “West Parish A basketball team is again champion of the Church Basketball league, the third time in the last four years it has clinched the title. Shown are Frank Comparato, Jon Crush, Coach Rick Harrison, Jeff Smith, Dave Alexander, Brian Bronson, Co-Captains Mark Conlon and Paul Rosetti and Bruce Etter.”
A photo shows the former Shawsheen Manor next to Anton’s Cleaners which was being considered as a dormitory for Bryant -McIntosh College of Lawrence. The Bryant McIntosh was granted a lodging house license by the selectmen this week to use this building, which was also known as the former Parker House Inn.
A photo shows Ellen O’Connor and Debby Saba of the West Junior High School Ecology Club gathering newspapers at the town dump to reduce litter and for use in ecology projects.