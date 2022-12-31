UMKC Kangaroos (5-10, 1-1 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-9, 1-1 Summit)
Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Omaha Mavericks after Shemarri Allen scored 34 points in UMKC's 85-83 overtime loss to the Denver Pioneers.
The Mavericks are 3-2 in home games. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 2.0.
The Kangaroos are 1-1 in Summit play. UMKC has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Mavericks and Kangaroos face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.
Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points for the Kangaroos. Allen is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.
Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
