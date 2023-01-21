FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Shemarri Allen had 28 points in Kansas City's 75-73 victory against North Dakota State on Saturday.
Precious Isiaru's 3-pointer broke a tie with 1:27 left and Kansas City held on for the win.
Allen also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Roos (8-13, 4-4 Summit League). Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 23 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 5 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Precious Idiaru shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Andrew Morgan finished with 29 points and eight rebounds for the Bison (8-13, 5-4). Grant Nelson added 15 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State. Tajavis Miller also had nine points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.