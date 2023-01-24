Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-7, 3-4 A-10)
Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dae Dae Grant and the Duquesne Dukes host Philip Alston and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
The Dukes have gone 11-3 in home games. Duquesne ranks eighth in the A-10 with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 6.4.
The Ramblers are 1-6 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.5% from deep. Jacob Hutson leads the Ramblers shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.
Braden Norris is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10.5 points and four assists. Alston is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
