Dayton Flyers (17-9, 9-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-16, 3-10 A-10)
Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Philip Alston and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host Daron Holmes and the Dayton Flyers.
The Ramblers have gone 6-5 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 1-1 in one-possession games.
The Flyers are 9-4 in conference games. Dayton is second in the A-10 with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Toumani Camara averaging 6.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alston is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.
Holmes is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
