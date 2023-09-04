Japan’s synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16
CHIBA, Japan (AP) - Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails. She is Japan’s most famous Vocaloid, a computer-synthesized singing voice software, that, in her case, is accompanied by a virtual avatar. Legions of fans are celebrating the 16th anniversary of her release on Aug. 31, 2007. An online exhibition, a special watch and songwriting to showcase Miku’s high-pitched, cutesy voice are some of what’s in store. On Friday, thousands of people packed a concert hall in a Tokyo suburb to watch their virtual idol dance and sing as a life-size animation figure on stage, while accompanied by human musicians.
AI project imagines adult faces of children who disappeared in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - If a baby was taken from his or her parents four decades ago during Argentina’s military dictatorship, what would that person look like today? Argentine publicist Santiago Barros has been trying to answer that question to help people make contact with missing relatives. Barros uses artificial intelligence to create images of what the children of parents who disappeared during the dictatorship might look like as adults. The project is not aimed at replacing the task of identifying grandchildren headed by the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo through DNA testing, the only valid identification method so far. But Barros says it seeks to stir the conscience of those over 46 who have doubts about their origins.
Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield offers 1,000 planets for e
xploration
UNDATED (AP) - It’s 2330, and humanity has finally ditched this planet and ventured out beyond the Solar System. In Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, you’re a new recruit to Constellation, a band of explorers searching for rare artifacts. It’s a huge project, with more than 1,000 planets to visit — some civilized and friendly, others not so much. Against that sprawling background, the developers are promising a vast array of choices, from what your character and spaceship look like to how you want to deal with the various factions spread across the galaxy. Here on Earth in 2023, Microsoft and Bethesda have a lot riding on Starfield: It’s the most ambitious Xbox game of the year, and it’s the first new universe from the studio since it launched The Elder Scrolls in 1994. Liftoff commences Wednesday on Xbox X/S and PC.
NBA 2K14 introduces actual NBA footage
UNDATED (AP) — The real NBA season is still a month and a half away, but 2K Sports knows that virtual basketball fans are itching to get back on the court. NBA 2K14 pays tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with “Mamba Moments,” which let you relive some of the most dramatic games of his career. This year’s edition also introduces “ProPlay,” which translates actual NBA footage into gameplay. And 2K says it has revamped and upgraded its offensive moves, delivering tighter control over layups, dunks and even dribbling. Tipoff is Friday on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One and PC.
