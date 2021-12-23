FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys have seen subtle movement in a sluggish offense the last few games.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper made a subtle suggestion Thursday afternoon from The Star on how to get the offense moving: Get me the ball.
Now Cooper wasn’t demanding it. This wasn’t a diva-like rant. Cooper’s request was calm and it’s really a repeat of something he’s said quite often to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott.
“It’s very frustrating,” Cooper said matter-of-factly. “But that’s not something that I can really control. But I do think there’s a benefit in me getting the ball in those important situations, like red zone and third down, because I know what I’m gonna do, you know what I mean? I’m just going to stay ready for when that time comes, hopefully it’s soon.”
On third down, Cooper has been targeted 22 times, with two touchdown receptions, nine incompletions and six first downs.
Overall, Cooper along with fellow receivers Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb have seen a drop in production in some ways due to defensive coverage.
The Cowboys see more safeties playing deep, preventing long passes from occurring and forcing the offensive unit to move the ball in other ways. Cornerbacks also play tight coverage against the receivers delaying releases from the line of scrimmage.
Cooper was almost dismissive of what defenses are doing.
“Opposing defenses aren’t really doing nothing,” he said. “We got a whole bunch of playmakers on offense and there is only one ball. I am just staying ready for when my opportunity does come and it will come. You got to be cognizant when your number has not been called in a long time, you might not be ready for it. I am just going to stay ready so when it does happen I can be my normal self.”
Cooper has a Zen-like approach to the game. He doesn’t get too upset if things go awry like they are now. And that’s a benefit to Prescott, who appreciates Cooper’s calm approach.
“Yeah, I mean you want to get the ball to him,” Prescott said. “You’d much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to.”
The numbers indicate the Cowboys are not the same team. After six weeks, the Cowboys averaged 34.1 points, 460.8 total offensive yards and 241.3 rushing yards.
In the last six weeks, the Cowboys have seen a decrease in points (26.6), total yards (362) and rushing yards (108.8).
One of the main factors, outside of defenses coverages, is availability. In the first six weeks, the Cowboys had lost just wide receiver Michael Gallup (calf injury) and right tackle La’el Collins (suspension) to games.
During this current stretch of six games, the Cowboys missed Cooper (two games for COVID-19), Lamb (one game for concussion), running back Tony Pollard (one game for foot injury), left tackle Tyron Smith (four games with ankle injury) and right tackle Terence Steele (one game for concussion).
You could also include starting running back Ezekiel Elliott playing with a balky knee that’s forced him to wear a brace for stability and the Cowboys switching the left guard spot that’s bothered continuity.
Yet, the Cowboys continue as one of the more productive offensive teams in the NFL. After six weeks, the Cowboys led the NFL in total offense and were second in rushing and fifth in passing.
Today, they remain No. 1 in total offense and sixth in rushing and passing yards.
But it doesn’t feel that way.
In this three-game winning streak, the Cowboys failed to score in the fourth quarter and produced just five touchdowns.
Five touchdowns in 39 possessions from a team that’s No. 1 in total offense is incredibly bad.
Cooper wants to help but yelling and screaming about wanting the ball isn’t going to solve matters. A subtle nudge might.
Maybe.
“Yeah I mean we’re playing good defenses,” Prescott said. “We’re in the NFL. Those other teams and (defensive coordinators) and players all know what we have so they’re not going to go in the game and just give us a lot of those opportunities that give us the advantage. They’re doing a good job of taking some things that we do really well away and making us stay patient and make plays underneath. That’s tough but we’re accepting the challenge and we’re getting better through it.”
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.