FILE - Union's Jordan Pefok in action during their German Bundesliga soccer match against FC Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. American forward Jordan Pefok has joined Borussia Moenchengladbach on loan from Bundesliga rival Union Berlin. Gladbach says on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 the 27-year-old Pefok has joined for the rest of the season and that it had secured a purchase option for the player.