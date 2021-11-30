American (2-5) vs. Stony Brook (2-3)
Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: American looks to end its five-game losing streak as it faces Stony Brook. American is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Stony Brook is coming off an 85-81 win over Yale in its most recent game.
LEADING THE CHARGE: Stony Brook's Anthony Roberts has averaged 16 points and 4.2 rebounds while Tykei Greene has put up 9.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Eagles, Stacy Beckton Jr. has averaged 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Johnny O'Neil has put up 9.7 points and four rebounds.SOLID STACY: Beckton has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He's also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.
COLD SPELL: American has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 86.8 per game.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has 39 assists on 89 field goals (43.8 percent) over its previous three outings while American has assists on 41 of 91 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Stony Brook offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The American defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com