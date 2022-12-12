VMI Keydets (5-6) at American Eagles (7-2)
Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the American Eagles after Sean Conway scored 23 points in VMI's 77-74 victory over the Radford Highlanders.
The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O'Neil averaging 5.0.
The Keydets are 0-4 on the road. VMI has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is shooting 64.3% and averaging 13.0 points for American.
Conway is shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Asher Woods is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for VMI.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
