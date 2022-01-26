Holy Cross Crusaders (3-14, 1-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-13, 1-5 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the American Eagles after Gerrale Gates scored 32 points in Holy Cross' 68-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 at home. American allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Crusaders are 1-4 in conference matchups. Holy Cross has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Crusaders face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny O'Neil is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Matt Rogers is shooting 68.5% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for American.

Gates is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Crusaders. Judson Martindale is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

