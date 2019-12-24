AMESBURY — A local man was released Monday on $500 cash bail three days after police say he was high on drugs when he crashed his truck into a utility pole on South Hunt Road, knocking out power to several residents for hours.
Matthew J. Martino, 33, of South Hunt Road was charged with drugged driving, fentanyl possession, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of vandalizing property.
Minutes after his arraignment in Newburyport District Court, a friend posted bail. Martino is due back in court Jan. 27 for a pretrial hearing. Judge Peter Doyle ordered Martino to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and not to drive without a license.
Martino’s license was suspended right after the crash after the state deemed him an “immediate threat,” according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Martino crashed his gray Chevrolet 1500 truck into a utility pole on South Hunt Road about 6 p.m. Friday according to a police report. The truck then smashed into an empty bucket truck before coming to a stop on the westbound side of the road, blocking traffic.
“The impact caused the pole to snap in half and fall across both lanes of the road,” Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis wrote in her report. “The power lines were attached to the pole and the transformer was lying near the center yellow line.”
When Davis arrived, she saw Martino and a nearby resident walking around the crash site. Martino appeared under the influence of drugs as Davis began talking to him.
“My attention was immediately drawn to Matthew’s eyes as his eyelids appeared excessively droopy. I asked if he had been distracted and driven off the road and he continued to stare blankly ahead and said he was just ‘driving home’,” Davis wrote in her report.
After he was medically cleared by emergency personnel, Davis asked Martino to undergo a series of field sobriety tests. Martino had trouble completing basic tests, police said.
Based on Martino’s slow and lethargic behavior, Davis surmised Martino was under the influence of drugs. She arrested him and placed him in her cruiser for a ride back to the police station. During the trip, Martino struggled to stay awake and continued to doze off until they arrived.
At the station, police found a plastic bag on Martino containing white powder.
“He identified the substance as fentanyl and said he had recently relapsed after being clean for six months,” Davis wrote in her report.
It took several hours for National Grid to repair the utility pole, Davis added in her report.