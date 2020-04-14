HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — An Amesbury man suffered serious injuries early Monday when the car he was driving left Weare Road, went airborne and rolled over several times, according to state police.
Kevin Snow, 33, was trapped in the 2012 Honda Accord, which landed in the front yard of 39 Weare Road, for a short time, state police said. He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and felony reckless conduct.
While he was being treated, medical personnel discovered additional injuries and had Snow flown to Massachusetts General Hospital.
These injuries are critical but not life threatening, state police said.
Excessive speed and physical impairment contributed to the crash, according to Lt. John Hennessey of state police Troop A.
State troopers were dispatched to the accident at 1:05 a.m.
Snow is scheduled to be arraigned May 28 in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Trooper Lauren Hervieux of Troop A at 603-679-3333 or Lauren.Hervieux@dod.nh.gov.