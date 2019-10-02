AMESBURY – A local high school teacher faces domestic assault and battery charges following his arrest Monday at his Thompson Street home.
Patrick B. Hamilton, 29, a social studies teacher at Amesbury Innovation High School, could be sentenced to 2½ years in jail for each of two charges of assault and battery of a family/household member.
Hamilton was arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court and released on personal recognizance, but ordered to return to court Oct. 29 for a pretrial hearing.
Until a possible trial, Hamilton was ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim. He was also ordered not to abuse her. District Court records show the victim did not take out a restraining order against Hamilton.
Hamilton teaches social studies and history at the alternative high school, an accredited institution with up to 55 students. It is overseen by Amesbury Public Schools Superintendent Jared Fulgoni.
A staff member at the school declined comment and referred all questions to Fulgoni.
Fulgoni did not return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.
In addition to teaching at the school, Hamilton volunteers at St. Ann’s Home and School, a residential facility in Methuen, according to Amesbury Innovation High School’s website.
When Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis responded to a disturbance on Thompson Street about 7 p.m. on Monday, she noticed the victim had a black eye and was wearing wet clothes, according to the officer’s report.
She asked Hamilton if he had struck her and he responded “not really,” according to the report.
Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols then took Davis aside and told her that the person who called in the disturbance heard what appeared to be a slapping sound and Hamilton yelling at someone.
“The witness further described hearing what he thought was Patrick spitting at” the alleged victim, Davis wrote in her report.
The woman told Davis that Hamilton “lost his temper” after they got into an argument. She also said Hamilton upended her plate of food, which struck her in the eye. He then slapped her with an open hand, according to Davis’ report.