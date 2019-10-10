AMESBURY – A New Bedford woman accused of repeatedly punching a local woman outside her Orchard Park home on Tuesday afternoon will remain behind bars until at least Friday following her arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Glenda Gonzalez, 29, who was charged with assault and battery of a person over 60 and malicious destruction of property, was combative during her appearance before Judge Allen Swan and had to be removed from the courtroom, according to several people who witnessed the altercation.
Gonzalez remained in a downstairs holding cell when Swan eventually ordered her to be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing Friday in the same courtroom.
The order was issued in response to a request from Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy based on what she said were the seriousness of the charges and the fact Gonzalez was already out on bail for a previous assault with a dangerous weapon charge issued out of Fall River District Court.
According to Kennedy, the victim sustained a broken nose and went to a hospital for treatment.
In addition to Friday’s dangerousness hearing, which decides whether a defendant poses too great a risk to society or a victim to be afforded bail while awaiting trial, Gonzalez faces a bail revocation hearing regarding the charge out of Fall River.
Amesbury police Officer Cameron Short responded to Orchard Park about 1:30 p.m. and spoke to the victim who said Gonzalez jumped her as she returned home a few minutes earlier. Gonzalez punched her several times in the head sending her to the ground. Once on the ground, Gonzalez kicked the victim several times.
“During the attack, Glenda also took (the victim’s) purse, containing her cell phone, and threw it to the ground, breaking the phone,” Short wrote in his report.
Short spoke to the victim’s son who told the officer that Gonzalez had sent her mother aggressive and threatening text messages just prior to the attack. The victim was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment, according to the officer’s report.
While the motive behind the attack is unclear based on the Short’s police report, Gonzalez’s attorney, Jack Humphries, told Swan that she worked as a home health aid and knew the alleged victim through work.
Kennedy also said the two were vaguely related family members.
