Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1)
New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Kellen Amos scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 94-67 loss to the UMass Minutemen.
Cent. Conn. St. finished 4-7 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 61.8 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.
Quinnipiac went 4-9 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 71.8 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
