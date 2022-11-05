LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cody’s Wish was the prohibitive betting favorite, but an even stronger sentimental one on the second day of the 39th Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland. The son of Curlin fended off Cyberknife, a Kentucky Derby runner in May, to take the $1 million Dirt Mile.
His namesake, a teenager named Cody Dorman, was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder that affects many parts of the body. Dorman is unable to walk or speak verbally, but is able to communicate via a tablet. He befriended the horse that would later bear his name as a foal four years ago.
“He found me, and he hasn’t forgotten me,” Dorman said in a pre-race segment produced by NBC Sports. “He has always looked for me, and we have the same heart and the same drive. We never give up.”
It was trainer William Mott’s 11th Breeders’ Cup win and his first in the Dirt Mile. It was the first win for rider Junior Alvarado.
“(The) first time I got to meet him was at Churchill when I won with him, and I remember going into the winner’s circle and all he wanted to do was walk forward to where Cody was,” said Alvarado. “We tried to get the winner’s circle photo and he was getting upset until Cody got into the photo. They have an unbelievable bond.”
Cody’s Wish paid $6.32 to win after running the fast track in 1:35.33. A $0.50 trifecta consisting of him, Cyberknife and Slow Down Andy delivered $99.54.
Strong sprints
Elite Power rallied past the leaders to win the Breeders’ Cup Sprint by more than a length.
For the second time in the last three years, Irad Ortiz Jr. rode the victor. Ortiz was atop Whitmore when he won the $2 million Sprint in front of a pandemic-restricted crowd at Keeneland in 2020. This go-around, he won for Juddmonte and trainer William Mott, who picked up his second win in this year’s event.
Ortiz, who rode Goodnight Olive to a win in the Filly and Mare Sprint to start Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup card, won his 17th race in the World Championships. His wins put him in sole possession of third place among jockeys in career Breeders’ Cup victories.
“When I tipped him out, he was there for me. He kept going forward,” Ortiz said of the 4-year-old by Curlin. “He gave me a really good kick from the quarter-pole to the wire. He’s a nice horse. I rode him with a lot of confidence.
Super Ocho led by 2 lengths going into the stretch but was passed by betting favorite Jackie’s Warrior and long shot C Z Rocket, who dueled for the lead up to the 16th. Elite Power burst past both from there.
C Z Rocket, an 8-year-old, placed for his 23rd money finish in 35 career starts. Jackie’s Warrior rounded out a $0.50 trifecta that paid $342.36.
“I’m pretty happy,” said Peter Miller, C Z Rocket’s trainer. “Other than winning, I couldn’t be happier for this guy, at 8 years old, to run like this.”
Goodnight Olive kicked off a good afternoon of racing, over which more than $20 million in purses was dispersed.
The 4-year-old, by 2004 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Ghostzapper out of the Smart Strike mare Salty Strike, won the $1 million Filly and Mare Sprint by 2 1/2 lengths. She covered 7 furlongs in 1:21.61, ahead of the Steve Asmussen-duo Echo Zulu and Wicked Halo.
Goodnight Olive won her sixth straight since placing in her maiden race. The First Row Partners- and Team Hanley-owned filly is 4-0 in 2022.
Trainer Chad Brown picked up his second win in the Filly and Mare Sprint.
“It makes you feel a little old,” Brown said. “I worked a lot with Ghostzapper, with (trainer) Bobby (Frankel), and I always think of him on these big days; everything he taught me. She’s a lot of her dad — tough as nails and might not run a lot but when she does, she lets everyone know when she does.”
Tuesday’s time
Down the stretch, Irish-bred Tuesday scurried past pacesetter In Italian to claim the $2 million Filly and Mare Turf in record-setting fashion.
The outcome gave the 3-year-old bay filly’s connections their third win in these World Championships. Her owners — Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Michael Kuessner, trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore teamed for victories in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile Turf on Friday.
Tuesday in June earned O’Brien his 41st English Classic victory when she won the Epsom Oaks, breaking a trainer record dating back to the 19th century. She covered the 1 3/16 miles at Keeneland in 1:51.88, a track record.
“The winner ran a record time to beat us,” said Joel Rosario, who was atop In Italian. “It was a good performance for my horse. You always want to win, but sometimes it’s just tough.”
Tuesday is by famed European sire Galileo, who died in July 2021, and out of Lillie Langtry. The pair produced two other classic winners, Empress Josephine and Minding.
“She’s an amazing filly from an unbelievable pedigree as well,” said O’Brien. “Totally 100 percent homebred which makes this incredible and a privilege for us.”
A win bet paid $10.38 and a $1 exacta gave $22.57. Long shot Lady Speightspeare showed to boost the $0.50 trifecta ($186.11).
Final appetizer
Rebel’s Romance emerged from the outside to overcome a herd of frontrunners in the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf, the penultimate appetizer before the Classic.
The morning-line favorite had to make up 6 lengths coming out of the far corner but got the inside track and eventually bested placer Stone Age by 2 lengths. War Like Goddess came in third to complete a $175.27 payout on a $0.50 trifecta. Rebel’s Romance paid $13.92 to win while an exacta made $69.87.
Jockey James Doyle earned his first win at the World Championships.
“I have come over here quite a few times and I have to say I was immature dealing with these type of tracks,” Doyle said. “These tracks are very tight (compared to Europe). My sister (Sophie, also a jockey) has been based here for eight years and I’ve always come here with fancy ones and felt like I let her down a bit. I think she would be pretty proud.”
Trainer Charlie Appleby got his third win at this Breeders’ Cup and fifth finish in the money across seven starts. He boasts nine total winners in just 18 starts in the event.
Rebel’s Romance, who ran 1 1/2 miles in 2:03.25, gave Godolphin four race winners across the two days, most among all owners.
Worst to first
A long shot gave Brad Cox his only victory at this year’s event.
Caravel, a 5-year-old who went off at 42-1 and finished last in a 12-horse field in the same race at Del Mar last year, sprinted out of the gate and led for the duration of the $1 million Turf Sprint. The Pennsylvania-bred mare, with Tyler Gaffalione riding, held off Emaraaty Ana — fourth a year ago — by a half-length despite a late push by the English product.
Caravel paid $87.78 to win. A $1.00 exacta netted $881.27 with a $0.50 trifecta paying $4,084.15.
“No one really went, so I decided to take control of things,” Gaffalione said. “Coming into the stretch, she just kept finding more. She’s a very solid filly. She shows up every time. … (Brad Cox) brings them over ready to fire.”
Defending champion Golden Pal, vying to become just the third horse to win three races in the World Championships, broke last and finished 10th of 14 after going off at 2-1 odds.
Repeat team
Modern Games, a homebred favorite for Godolphin, prevailed in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile after an eight-wide showdown in the mid-stretch.
The Irish 3-year-old became the second straight Godolphin runner to take the Mile with Charlie Appleby training and William Buick aboard; Space Blues claimed this race for the same connections at Del Mar in 2021.
Modern Games won last year’s Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, too. He made his final charge at the final pole to eclipse pacesetter Ivar, who ended up in fourth.
“We bring some very good horses and this one is one of them,” Buick said. “You always need a little bit of luck on your side.”
Shirl’s Speight, who at post had the second longest odds (56-1), and Kinross combined with Modern Games for a $0.50 trifecta that paid $450.72.
Domestic Spending, racing for the first time in 15 months, was pulled up entering the far turn after appearing off in the left hind limb. According to a statement from the Breeders’ Cup, Chief Veterinarian Nick Smith and his team attended to the British 5-year-old before he was transported back to his barn for evaluation by attending veterinarian Bo Landry.
“Domestic Spending was radiographed and does not appear to have a lower limb fracture,” the statement read. “At this time, he is being stabilized for transfer to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for further evaluation.”
©2022 Lexington Herald-Leader. Visit kentucky.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.