Evansville Purple Aces (4-20, 0-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 1-12 MVC)
Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Trevante Anderson scored 29 points in UIC's 68-62 overtime loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.
The Flames are 5-6 in home games. UIC is eighth in the MVC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.
The Purple Aces are 0-13 in conference play. Evansville averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.
The Flames and Purple Aces match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for UIC.
Antoine Smith Jr. is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.9 points. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.
Purple Aces: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.