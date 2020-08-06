Editor’s Note: Throughout the summer, The Andover Townsman will take a look back at Andover High stars from the past 20 years through pictures. This week, we look at girls lacrosse:
As lacrosse began to rise to prominence at the start of the 2000’s, the Andover High girls emerged as one of Massachusetts’ top programs. And many of those Golden Warriors went on to Division 1 college success.
Rachel Fox (AHS, 2007) scored 256 career goals for Andover, then won three Division 1 national championships as a key contributor for powerhouse Northwestern University.
Ally Fazio (AHS 2012) tallied 304 career points at Andover, then starred for the University of Connecticut. Her classmates, identical twins Kate and Anne Farnham, both excelled for UMass.
Jordan Torres (AHS 2018) is a starter for Brown University, and Amanda Gallant (AHS 2003). Andover’s first star, went on to play at Bryant University. And those are just a few.
John McVeigh was Andover’s first girls lacrosse coach, and established a stellar program. Current Golden Warriors head coach Cat Gross (AHS 2009) was first a star for McVeigh, along with sisters Briana (AHS 2007) and baby sister Weezie (AHS 2014).
Andover native Jenn Russell played for Brooks, then moved on to the University of North Carolina, where she was a two-time first-team All-American. She led Team USA to gold at the 2013 Lacrosse World Cup and was the No. 2 pick in 2016 United Women’s Lacrosse League Draft.