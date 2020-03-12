Andover Basketball: Student still learning from teacher

ANDOVER — One of the first people in Andover to “wow” a young Alan Hibino was a basketball coach.
That was the summer of 1987. And that coach was Dave Fazio.
“I was seven years old and we had just moved to Andover from Chicago after my dad (Thomas) got a job in Boston,” said Hibino, now 39. “One of the first things my mom (Mary Ann) did was sign me up for Hooptown (Camp). It was an incredible experience, especially meeting Coach Fazio. His enthusiasm was off the charts. I could tell he was special.”
A lot has transpired since that camp between Hibino and Fazio, including a state championship for Hibino, the Andover High girls basketball coach. Saturday’s game was cancelled due to the coronavirus and Andover and Franklin were named Division 1 co-champs.
Hibino also coached the Andover High girls tennis team to Division 1 state titles in 2014 and 2015.
Hibino, 39, played on the freshman team at Andover High, but became a student manager/assistant under Fazio the rest of his career there.
After graduating from the University of Michigan, where he was a student manager for the men’s basketball team, he returned to Andover. Eventually he worked under Fazio, this time as a paid assistant. And their respect for each other turned into an iron-clad friendship.
Fazio is the guy saying “wow” now.
“There are a lot of things that impress me about Alan,” said Fazio, who has coached the Andover High boys for 31 years.
“One thing that struck me was how mature he was when he played as a freshman. He realized he wasn’t going to be good enough to make the team as a junior. He assessed his game and decided to help out the program and myself as a student assistant. That’s how intelligent he was and still is. That’s not normal.”
After graduation, Hibino reached out to Fazio. He helped with video and stats in 2002-03, then became a freshman boys coach a year later.
It was Fazio’s help off the court, though, that changed the course of Hibino’s career. Fazio pushed to get Hibino a teaching job in the Andover High math department.
Then his status grew with the boys basketball team, eventually becoming associate head coach. He also took over the girls tennis program in 2013.
Two years into that gig, the tennis won a state championship. And then did it again in 2015.
“When we moved here, I also signed up for tennis lessons,” said Hibino, a team captain and an Eagle-Tribune All-Stars doubles player for the Golden Warriors. “I’ve always loved tennis, too. I’m very lucky to be involved in both sports.”
Hibino took over the girls’ basketball program in 2017-18 season, replacing E.J. Perry. It was not an easy decision leaving the boys and, really, Fazio.
After an 11-11 season in Year 1, his team went 18-5 last year, losing in the Div. 1 North semis.
This year, after a 4-3 start, the Andover girls went 14-3 since, including a end of the regular-season loss (57-56) to top-seeded Woburn and a special 63-55 win over Central Catholic in the Div. 1 North quarters.
“After the Woburn loss we had a team dinner at Chick-fil-A,” recalled Hibino. “We talked about realizing we could play with any team in the North. We turned it into a positive.”
A week later it was validated by beating Central Catholic. In the regular season, the Raiders beat Andover twice, including a 60-37 drubbing in Andover on Jan. 28.
Which brings us back to Hibino and Fazio. When the Andover boys were ousted after a first-round loss to Lawrence, Fazio became Hibino’s unpaid assistant.
It was like old days.
“I see him at school and he says, ‘OK, what do we need?’ I love it,” said Hibino. “I can see where he sits in the stands at our games. We’re giving each other hand signals. He’ll always be my coach.”
Fazio couldn’t be more impressed with his prized student.
“The most important thing about Alan is his work ethic,” said Fazio. “Nobody does the work he does. He scouted over a hundred games. He watches tons of video, taking notes. His practice planning is special. He’s the total package. We miss him on our staff.”
Hibino said, “The thing is we would talk every single day about basketball. I feel like I got my masters and doctorate in basketball with Coach Fazio. He was in my wedding. I get emotional talking about his influence on me. It’s more than 30 years. I wouldn’t be here without him.”
Other support from Andover
Andover High coach Alan Hibino was hoping for the best when it came to dealing with the coronavirus and the state final on Saturday. He was hoping they’d play the game, with fans able to attend.
But there was no chance of that when several pro leagues and the NCAA suspended or ended their seasons on Wednesday and Thursday.
“I’ve had a lot of friends, guys I played with and coached at Andover, that have come to every game,” said Hibino. “We have a pretty tight-knit group of friends. Obviously, we want to play the game first and foremost, but I would’ve been bummed if fans couldn’t come.
“I’ve heard from a lot of former coaches, too, like Jim Tildsley reached out, and E.J. [Perry],” said Hibino. “We do this not only for us, but for everybody in Andover. We are very lucky to have the support we have.”