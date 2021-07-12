Andover biology teacher wins national award

An Andover biology teacher has received a national award for her creative lessons.
The 13-year teaching veteran Lindsey L’Ecuyer received the 2021 Ron Mardigian Biotechnology Award from the National Association of Biology Teachers. She won the award because of her lessons' creativity, scientific accuracy and currency, quality of laboratory practice and safety, ease of replication, benefit to students and potential significance beyond the classroom, according to the award's description.
“It is an honor to be recognized with the 2021 Ron Mardigian award from NABT,” L’Ecuyer said. “A teacher’s challenge is to involve students in a compelling, understandable story about advancements in science and science as a process. I tell my students in their work that all of us — educators, scientists, citizens — in order to be successful in science, we need to be momentarily ok with the uncertainty of not knowing where this is going. We need to trust that a diverse group of problem solvers will outperform either group alone.”
L’Ecuyer also teaches biotechnology and forensics and is the advisor to the BioBuilder Club. During her time with the district she has worked to expand Andover High School's science program.
“In her 13 years at AHS, Lindsey has expanded biotechnology programs at Andover High School,” notes AHS Principal Caitlin Brown. “Her mentorship with the AHS BioBuilder Club and organizations across the country to develop biotechnology curriculum display her commitment to science and learning. We are very proud of her.”
L’Ecuyer recently began an Ed.D. program at UMass Lowell, where she plans to develop research-based pedagogy that provides special education students with opportunities for mastery, creativity, and self-identity in biotechnology. She believes there is an important opportunity through BioBuilder and biotechnology to engage underserved students more effectively through creative, cooperative, and critical thinking experience.